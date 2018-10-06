Ramaphosa: Molewa was a remarkable woman

Ramaphosa says Molewa will be remembered for her commitment to democracy and her unwavering belief in constitutionalism and unity.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says late minister Edna Molewa will be remembered for her commitment to democracy and her unwavering belief in constitutionalism and unity.

Ramaphosa has delivered the eulogy at Molewa's official state funeral in Tshwane today.

#EdnaMolewa President Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy and calls Molewa’s passing untimely and sayss SA loss is huge. Offers condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/kuQP91kq0J — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2018

Molewa died in hospital last month shortly after returning from a government trip to china.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Mothlante and Jacob Zuma are among those attending today's service.

The president says the late minister made an immense contribution to South Africa.

“We’ve gathered here to bid farewell to a remarkable woman indeed. A woman of fortitude and immense talent.”

Earlier, Molewa's grandson Ogonne Kitchin paid tribute to her on behalf of the family's grandchildren.

“Mme Edna was an amazing person, the Edna I knew was caring, loving, humble and hard working.”

Kitchin ended his speech on a light note thanking the thousands of people who gathered to bid farewell to the late minister.