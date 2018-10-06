Ramaphosa among the speakers at Edna Molewa’s funeral
Hundreds of mourners are expected to make their way to the Tshwane Events Centre where her official state funeral will take place.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be among the speakers at the funeral of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa who is being laid to rest in Tshwane today.
Molewa died last month after a short illness.
The president, his deputy David Mabuza, ministers, dignitaries and family members are expected to attend.
Government has expressed shock at her passing.
Ramaphosa declared a period of mourning and ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast.
The funeral will be open to the public, with the police's national joint operational and intelligence structure in charge, to ensure that the funeral service is conducted without a glitch.
