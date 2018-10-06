PSA calls Nene’s integrity into question
The PSA says despite the Nene's denials of wrong doing, these latest revelations related to his conduct need to be thoroughly investigated.
PRETORIA - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has weighed in on Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's visits to the Gupta Saxonwold home saying it has called his integrity into question.
Nene testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry earlier this week saying he visited the Guptas on several occasions at their home in Saxonwold.
The statement came as investigations group, amaBhungane raised questions about his son being linked to a public investment corporation deal while Nene was the corporation’s chairman.
The PSA says despite the minister’s denials of wrong doing, these latest revelations related to his conduct need to be thoroughly investigated.
The Democratic Alliance’s David Maynier agrees:
“The minister exercised poor judgement. he’s conceded that he had poor judgement and has apologised. The substantive matters need to be investigated by the Zondo Commission and by the Public Protector.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters has called for Nene to resign immediately.
