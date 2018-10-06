Popular Topics
Predominantly coloured communities in JHB accuse govt of neglect

Residents in predominantly coloured communities across Gauteng have accused government of neglecting their areas allowing them to be infested by crime and drugs.

Residents of Westbury and surrounding areas march against crime. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in predominantly coloured communities across Gauteng have accused government of neglecting their areas allowing them to be infested by crime and drugs.

There were protests in several communities yesterday with residents demanding the state's attention.

The historically colored communities have called for better policing.

A woman says their cries have fallen on deaf ears.

“Police are taking bribes, these police know who the drug dealers are and they are collecting money.”

The wave of protests were sparked by the killing of Heather Peterson in Westbury during an apparent gang shooting.

Peterson is being laid to rest today.

