Predominantly coloured communities in JHB accuse govt of neglect
Residents in predominantly coloured communities across Gauteng have accused government of neglecting their areas allowing them to be infested by crime and drugs.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in predominantly coloured communities across Gauteng have accused government of neglecting their areas allowing them to be infested by crime and drugs.
There were protests in several communities yesterday with residents demanding the state's attention.
The historically colored communities have called for better policing.
A woman says their cries have fallen on deaf ears.
“Police are taking bribes, these police know who the drug dealers are and they are collecting money.”
The wave of protests were sparked by the killing of Heather Peterson in Westbury during an apparent gang shooting.
Peterson is being laid to rest today.
[WATCH] The coffin of #HeatherPeterson arriving at the AFM Immanuel Newclare church. Peterson was killed last week in Westbury, her death sparked a rolling community protest. [KS] pic.twitter.com/qVyGn3mQvd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2018
Popular in Local
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology
-
You can book appointments to renew license online in Gauteng
-
Was the jobs summit a success?
-
Jiba fraud, perjury case re-enrolled after NPA drops bid to appeal charges
-
Desalination plant in Monwabisi running at capacity
-
Limpopo police probe death of 2 children who died after home was petrol bombed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.