Prasa considering rail regulator’s intention to revoke safety permit
This comes after Metrorail trains in Kempton Park collided on Thursday leaving at least 320 people injured.
JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says its considering the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR)'s intention to revoke its safety permit.
On Friday, the RSR issued a letter to giving the railway agency two hours to provide reasons motivating why the permit should not be withdrawn.
Prasa's Nana Zenani says it acknowledges the regulator's action.
“We would like to propose rather than the retraction of the safety permit, we would like the RSR to focus on the areas that are problematic where we are actually experiencing the issue of manual authorisation.”
WATCH: 320 injured in Kempton Park train crash
