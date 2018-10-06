Powerball results: Friday 5 October 2018

EWN now brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 5 October 2018 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 32, 36, 49, 42, 46, + 11

PowerBallPlus results: 11, 29, 45, 49, 24 + 11

For more details visit the National Lottery website.