Police hunt for fifth suspect involved in attack on Table Mountain hikers

It’s understood the incident took place earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still on the lookout for the fifth suspect in connection to an attack on three hikers in the Newlands Ravine area.

It’s understood the incident took place earlier this week.

A 58-year-old man was one of the victims and had been stabbed in the altercation.

Four suspects, apprehended hours after the attack, were found in possession of a knife, tools used to break into cars and a large self-made Allen key.

The Table Mountain Security Action Group says there have been at least five muggings in the Newlands Ravine area over the past month.

The group's Andre Van Schalkwyk said: “It is a concern and we need to realise that this is an ongoing issue to one degree or another. We have this problem all over the place, it doesn’t matter whether you’re in your home or the car in the mountain. We are in the process of putting measures in place for this summer, as opposed to last summer where very little was done.”

LISTEN: Another mugging on Table Mountain