Nigerian union welcomes arrest of cops accused of killing Nigerian man

JOHANNESBURG - The Nigerian Union South Africa (Nusa) has welcomed the arrest of eight police officers yesterday accused of torturing and killing a Nigerian man in Vanderbijlpark last year.

Ibrahim Badmus was 25 years old at the time of his death last October.

Police watchdog Ipid says the officers allegedly interrogated and suffocated him.

The eight suspects will appear in court on Monday on charges of torture and murder.

Nusa's president Adetola Olubajo says the union will be following the case closely.

“We don’t want to jump to conclusions at this point.”