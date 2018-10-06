Nigerian union welcomes arrest of cops accused of killing Nigerian man

-
Dagga makes sex feel better for women - 'The Journal of Sexual Medicine'Lifestyle
-
Nigerian union welcomes arrest of cops accused of killing Nigerian manLocal
-
Family, friends remember woman killed in WestburyLocal
-
Indonesian army joins efforts to extract bodies after earthquakeWorld
-
Cosatu disappointed with business sector’s lack of avoiding retrenchmentsBusiness
-
[WATCH LIVE] Final goodbye for Edna Molewa at funral serviceLocal
Popular Topics
-
Dagga makes sex feel better for women - 'The Journal of Sexual Medicine'Lifestyle
-
Nigerian union welcomes arrest of cops accused of killing Nigerian manLocal
-
Family, friends remember woman killed in WestburyLocal
-
Cosatu disappointed with business sector’s lack of avoiding retrenchmentsBusiness
-
[WATCH LIVE] Final goodbye for Edna Molewa at funral serviceLocal
-
Total Shutdown communities in JHB accuse govt of neglectLocal
Popular Topics
-
Frozen by IOC, boxing in danger of Olympic KOSport
-
Du Plessis passed fit for final ODISport
-
Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus at Udinese despite rape claimsSport
-
All Blacks want to 'right a wrong' against SpringboksSport
-
SA Rugby: No resolution on funding model yetSport
-
Vettel won't 'commit suicide' as title hopes fadeSport
Popular Topics
-
Montserrat Caballe dies at 85Lifestyle
-
Tina Turner's secret kidney transplantLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 5 October 2018Lifestyle
-
Marshmello donates $500k to refugee charityLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande to make first public appearance since Mac Miller's deathLifestyle
-
Rwandan entrepreneur woos drinkers with beetroot wineAfrica
-
Buckingham Palace begins clear-out before major refitLifestyle
-
Onetime rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28 years for manslaughterLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] 'Practice consent in everyday life, not just in a sexual context'Lifestyle
-
Considering being a politician? Cope invites public to serve as party leadersPolitics
-
Ramaphosa's popularity takes a hit on declining economyBusiness
-
[OPINION] SA's electoral system is weak on accountabilityOpinion
-
Cosatu: Job Summit delegates must understand nature of SA's problemsBusiness
-
CT ANC member Charlton Dipper to be laid to rest after stabbingPolitics
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meetingBusiness
-
[OPINION] SA law needs a zero-tolerance approach to racist utterancesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Crime in SA may be dropping, yet fear is risingOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why do people work? Respect trumps money in SA case studyOpinion
-
[OPINION] Trauma - you are not what happened to youOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s why we should take fungal infections more seriouslyOpinion
-
[OPINION] The disgraceful duo of Dlamini and GigabaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Was the jobs summit a success?Business
-
MTN shares hit 2-week low on Nigeria dispute fearsBusiness
-
Ramaphosa's popularity takes a hit on declining economyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Views from young SA entrepreneurs on Jobs SummitBusiness
-
PIC defends deal with links to Nhlanhla Nene's sonBusiness
-
[LISTEN] How not to lose sleep over moneyBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sat
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
Nigerian union welcomes arrest of cops accused of killing Nigerian man
Police watchdog Ipid says the officers allegedly interrogated and suffocated him in Vanderbijlpark last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nigerian Union South Africa (Nusa) has welcomed the arrest of eight police officers yesterday accused of torturing and killing a Nigerian man in Vanderbijlpark last year.
Ibrahim Badmus was 25 years old at the time of his death last October.
Police watchdog Ipid says the officers allegedly interrogated and suffocated him.
The eight suspects will appear in court on Monday on charges of torture and murder.
Nusa's president Adetola Olubajo says the union will be following the case closely.
“We don’t want to jump to conclusions at this point.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
PSA calls Nene’s integrity into question3 hours ago
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology22 hours ago
-
Cosatu disappointed with business sector’s lack of avoiding retrenchments2 hours ago
-
You can book appointments to renew license online in Gauteng5 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa among the speakers at Edna Molewa’s funeral3 hours ago
-
[WATCH LIVE] Final goodbye for Edna Molewa at funral service2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.