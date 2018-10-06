New Zealand snatch 32-30 Rugby Championship win over South Africa

Ardie Savea scored a pushover try in the 79th minute to level the scores.

PRETORIA - New Zealand twice came from 17 points behind during the second half to grab a last-gasp 32-30 win over South Africa in Pretoria Saturday in a Rugby Championship final-round thriller.

Ardie Savea scored a pushover try in the 79th minute to level the scores and another replacement, Richie Mo'unga, slotted an easy conversion for a dramatic triumph.

After turning over level at 6-6, South Africa built a 30-13 lead on the hour only to be pipped by the resilient world champions before a capacity 52,000 crowd.