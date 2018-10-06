Montserrat Caballe dies at 85

The 85-year-old diva had reportedly been in the city’s Hospital Sant Pau since late last month.

One of the most well-known operatic sopranos in history, Montserrat Caballe, has died in her home town of Barcelona, according to Spanish media reports.

The 85-year-old diva had reportedly been in the city’s Hospital Sant Pau since late last month, where she was receiving help for a chronic gallbladder issue.

Her career spanned 50 years.

She had stints with the Basel Opera and Bremen Opera before her international breakthrough in 1965 in Lucrezia Borgia at Carnegie Hall in New York.

She went on to perform with the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera and Vienna State Opera, appearing opposite the likes of Luciano Pavarotti and Placido Domingo.

Her funeral is reportedly scheduled for Monday.