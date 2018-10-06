MJC welcomes arrests of 3 suspects in Verulam mosque attack
The MJC says the Muslim community has been on edge since the incident as it seemed authorities were not making headway in their investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has welcomed the arrests of three suspects linked to an attack on a mosque in Verulam and possibly to bomb threats at shops and malls in KwaZulu-Natal.
The attack on the Imam Hussain Mosque left one person dead and three others critically wounded during the month of Ramadan.
Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the trio's arrests yesterday.
The MJC's Shayk is-Gaak Taliep has urged the Muslim community to respect the rule of law and allow justice to take its course.
“We are thankful to Saps, the Hawks, the NPA and all others involved. We are confident that they will face the full might of the law.”
