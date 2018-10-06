Lupita Nyong'o adores Letitia Wright

Lupita previously confessed she feels she has a responsibility to promote ethnic diversity in Hollywood.

LONDON - Lupita Nyong'o says she adores Letitia Wright.

The Black Panther actress is a huge fan of her co-star and thinks the duo have so much to offer the film industry.

She said: "Letitia is just a ball of fire and fresh air, I adore her. I worked with her on Black Panther. She has this ability to know who she is while asking questions about who she should become. It's so cool to have both of those qualities. Letitia and Amandla really know themselves; there is a groundedness to the way in which they're going about their careers."

And when it comes to her own heroes, the 35-year-old actress is a huge fan of Eartha Kitt and Katharine Hepburn.

Asked who her favourite screen icons were, she added “There were so many to choose from, but I arrived at Eartha Kitt and Katharine Hepburn. The fact that the were actresses resonated with me, but both Eartha and Katharine defined their time and stood up to a culture that was against who they were in certain ways. They also had incredible voices. I wish they could be on my GPS - I'd never get lost!”

Meanwhile, Lupita previously confessed she feels she has a responsibility to promote ethnic diversity in Hollywood.

She explained: "Films inspire people to feel differently. A lot more can be done. We can be more empathetic when we realise how much more alike we are than how different we are. You see, I don't like to fight the reality. The reason it is so acute is because of the stage we are at.

"When we are talking about inclusion in entertainment, it's because entertainment isn't inclusive and, until such a time as that becomes the norm, then this work has to be done ... I feel an impetus to say something because this is a conversation that very directly affects me, and my career, and my role in the world. But I don't belabour it."