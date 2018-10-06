-
Prasa considering rail regulator’s intention to revoke safety permitLocal
-
[VIDEO] Molewa children: Death has really hit homeLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Molewa wasn't a coward, she didn't melt when it was difficult'Local
-
‘Edna Molewa was a loving parent & staunch disciplinarian’Local
-
ANC issues ultimatum to Mashaba over protest demandsPolitics
-
Fire destroys 50 shacks at PTA informal settlementLocal
-
-
New Zealand snatch 32-30 Rugby Championship win over South AfricaSport
-
Williams takes fight to South Africa in final ODISport
-
Embattled Ronaldo prepares to play for JuventusSport
-
Mourinho's job not under immediate threat - United sourcesSport
-
McGregor faces tough test on UFC returnSport
-
Hamilton revels in Suzuka rollercoaster rideSport
Lupita Nyong'o adores Letitia Wright
-
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at online trollLifestyle
-
Dagga makes sex feel better for women - 'The Journal of Sexual Medicine'Lifestyle
-
Montserrat Caballe dies at 85Lifestyle
-
Tina Turner's secret kidney transplantLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 5 October 2018Lifestyle
-
Marshmello donates $500k to refugee charityLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande to make first public appearance since Mac Miller's deathLifestyle
-
Rwandan entrepreneur woos drinkers with beetroot wineAfrica
-
Buckingham Palace begins clear-out before major refitLifestyle
-
PSA calls Nene’s integrity into questionPolitics
-
Considering being a politician? Cope invites public to serve as party leadersPolitics
-
Ramaphosa's popularity takes a hit on declining economyBusiness
-
[OPINION] SA's electoral system is weak on accountabilityOpinion
-
Cosatu: Job Summit delegates must understand nature of SA's problemsBusiness
-
CT ANC member Charlton Dipper to be laid to rest after stabbingPolitics
-
[OPINION] SA law needs a zero-tolerance approach to racist utterancesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Crime in SA may be dropping, yet fear is risingOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why do people work? Respect trumps money in SA case studyOpinion
-
[OPINION] Trauma - you are not what happened to youOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s why we should take fungal infections more seriouslyOpinion
-
[OPINION] The disgraceful duo of Dlamini and GigabaOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Was the jobs summit a success?Business
-
MTN shares hit 2-week low on Nigeria dispute fearsBusiness
-
Ramaphosa's popularity takes a hit on declining economyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Views from young SA entrepreneurs on Jobs SummitBusiness
-
PIC defends deal with links to Nhlanhla Nene's sonBusiness
-
[LISTEN] How not to lose sleep over moneyBusiness
Lupita Nyong'o adores Letitia Wright
Lupita previously confessed she feels she has a responsibility to promote ethnic diversity in Hollywood.
LONDON - Lupita Nyong'o says she adores Letitia Wright.
The Black Panther actress is a huge fan of her co-star and thinks the duo have so much to offer the film industry.
She said: "Letitia is just a ball of fire and fresh air, I adore her. I worked with her on Black Panther. She has this ability to know who she is while asking questions about who she should become. It's so cool to have both of those qualities. Letitia and Amandla really know themselves; there is a groundedness to the way in which they're going about their careers."
And when it comes to her own heroes, the 35-year-old actress is a huge fan of Eartha Kitt and Katharine Hepburn.
Asked who her favourite screen icons were, she added “There were so many to choose from, but I arrived at Eartha Kitt and Katharine Hepburn. The fact that the were actresses resonated with me, but both Eartha and Katharine defined their time and stood up to a culture that was against who they were in certain ways. They also had incredible voices. I wish they could be on my GPS - I'd never get lost!”
Meanwhile, Lupita previously confessed she feels she has a responsibility to promote ethnic diversity in Hollywood.
She explained: "Films inspire people to feel differently. A lot more can be done. We can be more empathetic when we realise how much more alike we are than how different we are. You see, I don't like to fight the reality. The reason it is so acute is because of the stage we are at.
"When we are talking about inclusion in entertainment, it's because entertainment isn't inclusive and, until such a time as that becomes the norm, then this work has to be done ... I feel an impetus to say something because this is a conversation that very directly affects me, and my career, and my role in the world. But I don't belabour it."
