Limpopo police probe death of 2 children who died after home was petrol bombed

MJC welcomes arrests of 3 suspects in Verulam mosque attack
Local
The family was trapped inside until emergency services arrived, but the two children died before reaching the hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of two children who were killed after a petrol bomb was thrown into their home.
It's understood the attack happened yesterday morning near Mokopane where the children - aged five and two - were sleeping with their family.
The family was trapped inside until emergency services arrived, but the two children died before reaching the hospital.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said, “The police condemn the brutal attack and subsequent killing of two children in an apparent domestic conflict.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.