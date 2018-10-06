Limpopo police probe death of 2 children who died after home was petrol bombed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Limpopo police probe death of 2 children who died after home was petrol bombed

The family was trapped inside until emergency services arrived, but the two children died before reaching the hospital.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of two children who were killed after a petrol bomb was thrown into their home.

It's understood the attack happened yesterday morning near Mokopane where the children - aged five and two - were sleeping with their family.

The family was trapped inside until emergency services arrived, but the two children died before reaching the hospital.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said, “The police condemn the brutal attack and subsequent killing of two children in an apparent domestic conflict.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA