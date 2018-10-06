Limpopo police probe death of 2 children who died after home was petrol bombed

The family was trapped inside until emergency services arrived, but the two children died before reaching the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of two children who were killed after a petrol bomb was thrown into their home.

It's understood the attack happened yesterday morning near Mokopane where the children - aged five and two - were sleeping with their family.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said, “The police condemn the brutal attack and subsequent killing of two children in an apparent domestic conflict.”