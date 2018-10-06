Kourtney Kardashian hits back at online troll
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star fumed at a social media user who accused her of never working.
LONDON - Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at an online troll who accused her of never working and always on holiday.
TheKeeping Up With The Kardashians star - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three - fumed at a social media user when they said she was never working and always on holiday.
When one troll commented, "But sis you never work lmao (sic)", she replied: "Let me respond to you with all the time I have ... oh wait, my attorney's on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I'm raising my 3 amazing children ... God bless you and your worry about me (sic)"
The 39-year-old television personality previously confessed meditation is the key to staying sane as a mother of three young tots and she always starts her morning with 20 minutes of relaxing meditation to help her feel prepared for the hectic day ahead.
She said: "Every day, I try to wake up 20 minutes early - before the kids get up - to meditate. I usually sit on my bathroom floor on a mat in front of the bathtub. Early in the morning, this room has lots of natural light and is really quiet. Sometimes I like to set an intention for the day too. I have been practicing mindful meditation, which is a method of checking in with yourself by focusing on your breath, awareness and being present. If my mind wanders, I try to bring back my focus to breathing. Having a calm start to the day is really grounding and something I do whenever I can make time. Even when my schedule is full, I try to get some self-care in daily. It's so important for a healthy balance in life."
