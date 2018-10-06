JMPD confirms they fired rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators in Hillbrow

In video footage circulating on social media, the demonstrators can be seen chanting and burning tyres.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg metro police have confirmed that officers fired rubber bullets in Hillbrow this morning to disperse a group of demonstrators.

The crowd has since regrouped on O'Reilly Street and say they are demonstrating against foreigners who are selling drugs in the area.

It’s unclear whether todays protest is linked to the Gauteng shut down campaign.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnar said, “A group of protesters started burning tyres and chanting against those selling drugs. Metro police and the police are at the scene monitering the situation.