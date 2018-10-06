Gift of the Givers volunteer dies in gang crossfire in Hanover Park
It's not yet clear if any arrests have been made in connection with the murder.
CAPE TOWN - A Gift of the Givers volunteer worker has been shot and killed in gang crossfire in Hanover Park.
It’s understood the victim, Ameerodien Noordien, had been working with the foundation for less than a year and the incident took place on Friday night.
Gift of the Givers has expressed anguish following the murder of the 2o-year-old in Hanover Park.
It’s understood Noordien was walking to a shop in Surwood Walk in the evening when he got caught in a hail of bullets.
He was shot three times in the back and sustained a bullet wound to his head.
The organisation's Ali Sablay, who was the deceased's mentor, sobbed as he spoke to Eyewitness News.
“The shock hasn’t set in yet. We were just proud to see him wanting to making a difference in life.”
Sablay says the young man died instantly.
Noordien has been working for the disaster relief group since January this year.
