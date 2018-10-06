Fire destroys 50 shacks at PTA informal settlement
The fire erupted on Saturday afternoon, however, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other areas.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Services says 50 shacks have been destroyed by a fire in Plastic View informal settlement in Pretoria East.
The Emergency Services' Johan Pieterse says no one was harmed, but two kids went missing and they managed to find them and return them to their parents.
“The community is very lucky, I think if this was at night - like we experienced two years ago - we might have had lives lost, but the fire has been extinguished.”
