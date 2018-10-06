Family, friends remember woman killed in Westbury

Heather Petersen, the mother of six, died after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between alleged drug dealers last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of the woman who was killed in Westbury, sparking a wave of protests, is underway.

There have been several violent demonstrations in Westbury with residents saying they are tired of corrupt police officials who allegedly work with drug dealers in the area.

The mood at the Afm Newclare Church was sad.

[WATCH] The coffin of #HeatherPeterson arriving at the AFM Immanuel Newclare church. Peterson was killed last week in Westbury, her death sparked a rolling community protest. [KS] pic.twitter.com/qVyGn3mQvd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2018

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the community, assuring them that his department would be investigating allegations of corruption among police officers.

Peterson’s mourning husband says his wife died innocently.

He says he hopes this is the last time such a terrible incident is allowed to happen.