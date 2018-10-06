Family, friends remember woman killed in Westbury
Heather Petersen, the mother of six, died after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between alleged drug dealers last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of the woman who was killed in Westbury, sparking a wave of protests, is underway.
Heather Petersen, the mother of six, died after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between alleged drug dealers last week.
There have been several violent demonstrations in Westbury with residents saying they are tired of corrupt police officials who allegedly work with drug dealers in the area.
The mood at the Afm Newclare Church was sad.
[WATCH] The coffin of #HeatherPeterson arriving at the AFM Immanuel Newclare church. Peterson was killed last week in Westbury, her death sparked a rolling community protest. [KS] pic.twitter.com/qVyGn3mQvd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2018
Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the community, assuring them that his department would be investigating allegations of corruption among police officers.
Peterson’s mourning husband says his wife died innocently.
He says he hopes this is the last time such a terrible incident is allowed to happen.
Popular in Local
-
PSA calls Nene’s integrity into question
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology
-
Cosatu disappointed with business sector’s lack of avoiding retrenchments
-
You can book appointments to renew license online in Gauteng
-
Ramaphosa among the speakers at Edna Molewa’s funeral
-
[WATCH LIVE] Final goodbye for Edna Molewa at funral service
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.