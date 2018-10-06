Popular Topics
Family, friends remember woman killed in Westbury

Heather Petersen, the mother of six, died after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between alleged drug dealers last week.

Mourners gather at the Afm Newclare Church to bid farewell to Heather Petersen in Westbury. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
Mourners gather at the Afm Newclare Church to bid farewell to Heather Petersen in Westbury. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of the woman who was killed in Westbury, sparking a wave of protests, is underway.

Heather Petersen, the mother of six, died after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between alleged drug dealers last week.

There have been several violent demonstrations in Westbury with residents saying they are tired of corrupt police officials who allegedly work with drug dealers in the area.

The mood at the Afm Newclare Church was sad.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the community, assuring them that his department would be investigating allegations of corruption among police officers.

Peterson’s mourning husband says his wife died innocently.

He says he hopes this is the last time such a terrible incident is allowed to happen.

