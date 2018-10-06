Embattled Ronaldo prepares to play for Juventus

US police on Monday re-opened an investigation into accusations by a former American model that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009.

UDINE, ITALY - Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play for Juventus against Udinese on Saturday, despite rape claims made against him, although his coach Massimiliano Allegri admits he may be tempted to rest the embattled star.

The Portuguese superstar has travelled with the Italian champions to play at Udine, a small town in northeastern Italy on the border with Slovenia, in a match kicking off at 1600 GMT.

US police on Monday re-opened an investigation into accusations by former American model Kathryn Mayorga that the former five-time Ballon d'Or winner raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009.

"Ronaldo is doing well, he is ready to play. His professionalism and his composure on and off the pitch are not in question," Allegri said Friday.

"I could go with a front three of Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo, or alternatively one of them could be rested," he added.

The Italian sports press predicted on Saturday that the match against Udinese, lying 14th in Serie A, could be the most difficult of the season for Juventus, who are looking for a tenth straight win in all competitions.

"Stronger than the mud," headlined Turin daily Tuttosport, a traditional backer of Juventus, above a photograph of Ronaldo dining with the team, and a bigger picture of the star smiling.

"CRSexe," was the front-page headline on Rome-based Corriere dello Sport, referring to the allegations. Another headline said "World of Juve shaken" after the club's share price plunged almost 10% on Friday.

The back page was covered in an advert for Ronaldo's line of underwear.

Ronaldo, 33, has strenuously denied the accusations and has hired David Chesnoff, known as the lawyer of the stars, to defend him.

The Las Vegas-based criminal lawyer has already worked with well-known athletes like Shaquille O'Neal, Mike Tyson and Andre Agassi.

After initially dismissing the accusations as "fake news" on Instagram, the former Real Madrid player took to social media during the week to "firmly deny" the accusations.

"Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," he said on his Twitter feed, which has 75 million followers.

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

SPONSORS CONCERNED

However, there have been off-field consequences to the controversy.

Just two weeks ago, shares in Juventus rose 180% to a record level of over €1.80. On Friday, they closed down 9.92% at €1.19 on the Milan stock exchange.

Nike has said it is "deeply concerned" by the allegations against one of their marquee athletes whose relationship with the US sportswear giant is rumoured to be worth $1 billion(€869 million).

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," a Nike spokesman said.

According to Forbes magazine, Ronaldo is one of only three athletes to have been given a lifetime deal with Nike, joining an elite club that also includes NBA icons LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

EA Sports, for whom Ronaldo is a leading figure in their phenomenally successful FIFA video game market, also described the allegations as "concerning".

"We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values," the group said in a statement.

Juventus have so far stood behind Ronaldo, who moved to Turin in the summer in a €100 million ($115 million) deal from Real Madrid.

However, the Italian club's reaction to the issue has angered some fans.

The Portuguese striker "has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus", the club wrote on Twitter on Thursday, breaking their silence over the allegations.

"The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion."

Juventus later posted a video on YouTube and Twitter showing their star celebrating a goal, with the caption: "Cristiano Ronaldo finds the target!"

The defending Serie A champions' tweets were widely panned on social media as "dismissive" and "insensitive".