‘Edna Molewa was a loving parent & staunch disciplinarian’

Hundreds gathered at the Tshwane Events Centre earlier on Saturday for Molewa’s official state funeral.

PRETORIA - The children and grandchildren of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa have paid moving tributes to the late minister.

The late cabinet minister has been laid to rest at the Zandfontein cemetery in Pretoria after she died suddenly last month at the age of 61

VIDEO: 'Molewa wasn't a coward, she didn't melt when it was difficult'

Her son Basiame Sethema says he will remember his mother as a loving parent and staunch disciplinarian.

Speaking on behalf of Molewa's children, Sethema says his mother will be sorely missed.

He says her death has not yet sunk in.

“I’ve been asking myself will I ever adjust to the fact that she is really gone, death has really hit home. Mama held our family together [and] raised us under difficult circumstances.



The minister's grandson Ogone Kitchin says he believes he will see his grandmother someday.

“I don’t mean to go against anybody’s religious beliefs or practices, but I hope you find comfort in the fact that we will see her again someday [and] that her tragic passing is not the end of the road.”

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the eulogy, commended Molewa's achievements and suggested that she should receive a Nobel Peace Prize for her outstanding contribution.

