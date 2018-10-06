‘Edna Molewa’s portfolio wasn’t just a job, but a calling’
Molewa is being afforded a state funeral after she died last month at the age of 61.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma have now arrived at the burial site of the late Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa as they join mourners in bidding her farewell at the Zandfontein cemetery in Pretoria.
She passed on at a hospital in Pretoria after a short illness while on a state visit to China.
President @CyrilRamaphosa says Minister #EdnaMolewa was a powerhouse of a woman. Her life was a life of service to her people. #EdnaMolewaFuneral #MolewaFuneral pic.twitter.com/uF9ZGLLMI5— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) October 6, 2018
Delivering the eulogy earlier, Ramaphosa described the late minister as an environmental champion whose contributions are known worldwide.
He said Molewa's legacy will continue to live on as she was instrumental in drawing up the country’s policy on climate change.
Ramaphosa says Molewa's portfolio wasn’t just a job but a calling. He said the country has not only lost one of its noble leaders but a champion for the environment.
The president says Molewa might have died but her work will continue.
“As a nation, we were overjoyed by the great success she had, and the recognition she received as a key figure in international environmental governance.”
Ramaphosa has thanked Molewa’s family for allowing her to serve the country selflessly during and after apartheid.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
