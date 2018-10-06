Driver killed, several wounded in blaze after truck hits overhead road sign
Emergency services arrived on the scene to find that the driver had been trapped inside the vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - A truck driver has been killed and several others wounded in KwaZulu-Natal after the truck hit an overhead road sign that burst into flames on the N3 before the Richmond Road off-ramp in Pinetown.
It’s understood the authorities were not able to rescue victim due to the fire and weight of the bales the truck was carrying.
Police are investigating the matter.
Update on N3 Durban bound before Richmond Rd. Active scene, Avoid the area.@rescuecare on scene. @IOL @News24 @_ArriveAlive @ecrtraffic @FatalMoves @IamAlexSweet @ECR_Newswatch @TrafficSA @traffickzn @AccidentAwareSA @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/MlZ3unFuYD— Rescue Care Pty Ltd (@rescuecare) October 5, 2018
