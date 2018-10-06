Popular Topics
Driver killed, several wounded in blaze after truck hits overhead road sign

Emergency services arrived on the scene to find that the driver had been trapped inside the vehicle.

A truck driver has been killed and several others wounded in KwaZulu-Natal after the truck hit an overhead road sign that burst into flames on the N3. Picture: @rescuecare/Twitter
A truck driver has been killed and several others wounded in KwaZulu-Natal after the truck hit an overhead road sign that burst into flames on the N3. Picture: @rescuecare/Twitter
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A truck driver has been killed and several others wounded in KwaZulu-Natal after the truck hit an overhead road sign that burst into flames on the N3 before the Richmond Road off-ramp in Pinetown.

Emergency services arrived on the scene to find that the driver had been trapped inside the vehicle.

It’s understood the authorities were not able to rescue victim due to the fire and weight of the bales the truck was carrying.

Police are investigating the matter.

Timeline

