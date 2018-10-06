Dagga makes sex feel better for women - 'The Journal of Sexual Medicine'

Researchers found that 68% of women who used dagga before having sex reported finding it more enjoyable.

JOHANNESBURG - Women find sex more pleasurable when they’re high!

That’s the conclusion of a study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Journal of Sexual Medicine.

The study adds that scientific data, lacking until recently, to anecdotes that abound on the internet regarding the ability of dagga to improve the sexual experience.

In another study published in the same journal, researchers from Stanford University found an association between dagga consumption and greater sexual frequency.

Researchers surveyed 28,176 women and 22,943 men (average age 29) and found dagga users have 20% more sex than non-users.