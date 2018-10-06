Popular Topics
Dagga makes sex feel better for women - 'The Journal of Sexual Medicine'

Researchers found that 68% of women who used dagga before having sex reported finding it more enjoyable.

Medical marijuana plants under lighting in a grow house. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Medical marijuana plants under lighting in a grow house. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Women find sex more pleasurable when they’re high!

That’s the conclusion of a study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Journal of Sexual Medicine.

The study adds that scientific data, lacking until recently, to anecdotes that abound on the internet regarding the ability of dagga to improve the sexual experience.

Researchers found that 68% of women who used dagga before having sex reported finding it more enjoyable.

In another study published in the same journal, researchers from Stanford University found an association between dagga consumption and greater sexual frequency.

Researchers surveyed 28,176 women and 22,943 men (average age 29) and found dagga users have 20% more sex than non-users.

