Cosatu disappointed with business sector’s lack of avoiding retrenchments

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says they would have loved for business to make the same commitment as government to avoid retrenchments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the first day of the Jobs Summit in Midrand on 4 October 2018. Ramaphosa says this summit must respond to the country's economic challenges. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the first day of the Jobs Summit in Midrand on 4 October 2018. Ramaphosa says this summit must respond to the country's economic challenges. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Labour federation Cosatu says while its satisfied with many of the outcomes of the Jobs Summit, it's disappointed that the business sector couldn't commit to a freeze on job losses.

The two-day summit concluded in Midrand yesterday where President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to create over 270,000 jobs annually and reduce unemployment from 27% to 6% by 2030.

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says the Labour movement is satisfied that government won’t be retrenching workers.

“Instead they will be announcing the number of critical vacancies they want to fill.”

But he says they would have loved for business to make the same commitment.

“We are not satisfied with that one.”

However, he says they are satisfied that the business sector has promised to do everything in their post to avoid retrenchments.

