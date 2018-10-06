Cosatu disappointed business won't commit to job-loss freeze
Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says they would have loved for business to make the same commitment as government to avoid retrenchments.
JOHANNESBURG - Labour federation Cosatu says while its satisfied with many of the outcomes of the Jobs Summit, it's disappointed that the business sector couldn't commit to a freeze on job losses.
The two-day summit concluded in Midrand yesterday where President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to create over 270,000 jobs annually and reduce unemployment from 27% to 6% by 2030.
Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says the Labour movement is satisfied that government won’t be retrenching workers.
“Instead they will be announcing the number of critical vacancies they want to fill.”
But he says they would have loved for business to make the same commitment.
“We are not satisfied with that one.”
However, he says they are satisfied that the business sector has promised to do everything in their post to avoid retrenchments.
Popular in Business
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting
-
'If we don’t get jobs, people from Alexandra will cross bridge and burn Sandton'
-
Was the jobs summit a success?
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: It’s time to put South Africa first
-
Ramaphosa's popularity takes a hit on declining economy
-
PIC defends deal with links to Nhlanhla Nene's son
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.