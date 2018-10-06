ANC issues ultimatum to Mashaba over protest demands

The party and its alliance partners marched to Mashaba, Eskom and Premier David Makhura's offices on Friday to hand over their memorandum of demands.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says if Mayor Herman Mashaba does not respond positively to their demands it will embark on a mass action.

Amongst other things, the party is demanding free water to Joburg residents, a decrease in youth unemployment and free WiFi.

The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo said: “We are saying to the mayor that if the response to our demands is negative by 31 October, we will then embark on mass action that is going to force him to come and respond to the demands as put forward.”