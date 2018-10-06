ANC issues ultimatum to Mashaba over protest demands

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

ANC issues ultimatum to Mashaba over protest demands

The party and its alliance partners marched to Mashaba, Eskom and Premier David Makhura's offices on Friday to hand over their memorandum of demands.

Herman Mashaba Joburg Mayor. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Herman Mashaba Joburg Mayor. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says if Mayor Herman Mashaba does not respond positively to their demands it will embark on a mass action.

The ANC and its alliance partners marched to Mashaba, Eskom and Premier David Makhura's offices on Friday to hand over their memorandum of demands.

Amongst other things, the party is demanding free water to Joburg residents, a decrease in youth unemployment and free WiFi.

The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo said: “We are saying to the mayor that if the response to our demands is negative by 31 October, we will then embark on mass action that is going to force him to come and respond to the demands as put forward.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA