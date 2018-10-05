WC Health Dept disputes claims that elderly patient was left to die
Grabouw community activist John Michels claims an elderly woman died on 21 September after staff at the Helderberg Hospital in Somerset West ignored his calls for them to help the woman.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says it is untrue that a patient was left to die outside the Helderberg Hospital in Somerset West.
Grabouw community activist John Michels claims an elderly woman died on 21 September after hospital staff ignored his calls for them to help the woman.
Michels is planning a march to highlight the poor service he says he's witnessed at the hospital.
The activist has set up a Facebook page for people to share their bad experiences at the hospital.
The page has attracted about 5,600 followers and more than a dozen complaints have been posted.
Health's Sithembiso Magubane says he has investigated Michels' complaint about an elderly patient who was apparently left to die.
Magubane confirms Michels had informed a security guard at the emergency centre of a woman requiring medical attention outside the facility.
“Staff was called, and they immediately attended to the patient and took her to the emergency centre. Unfortunately, the passed on, she could not be resuscitated.”
Magubane admits that the 180-bed hospital is experiencing service pressure with 105-109% bed occupancy rate. He says they are actively working towards improving the facility and its service delivery.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology
-
Two more arrested for murder of CT biker
-
Bheki Cele announces breakthrough in KZN bomb threats case
-
Nene: Decision to meet Guptas at Saxonwold an error of judgement
-
Questions raised over Nhlanhla Nene’s son's possible dealings with Gupta family
-
'I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.