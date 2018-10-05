WC Health Dept disputes claims that elderly patient was left to die

Grabouw community activist John Michels claims an elderly woman died on 21 September after staff at the Helderberg Hospital in Somerset West ignored his calls for them to help the woman.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says it is untrue that a patient was left to die outside the Helderberg Hospital in Somerset West.

Michels is planning a march to highlight the poor service he says he's witnessed at the hospital.

The activist has set up a Facebook page for people to share their bad experiences at the hospital.

The page has attracted about 5,600 followers and more than a dozen complaints have been posted.

Health's Sithembiso Magubane says he has investigated Michels' complaint about an elderly patient who was apparently left to die.

Magubane confirms Michels had informed a security guard at the emergency centre of a woman requiring medical attention outside the facility.

“Staff was called, and they immediately attended to the patient and took her to the emergency centre. Unfortunately, the passed on, she could not be resuscitated.”

Magubane admits that the 180-bed hospital is experiencing service pressure with 105-109% bed occupancy rate. He says they are actively working towards improving the facility and its service delivery.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)