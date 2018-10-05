Popular Topics
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting

A man was caught on video walking to a tender meeting in KZN flanked by armed security guards in military-style uniforms.

11 hours ago

What appears to be an unidentified businessman was caught on camera walking towards what insiders say is a tender meeting at Endumeni Municipality in Dundee, KZN with a posse of heavily armed security guards.

Some social media users have reacted in amusement at this 'private army' surrounding him while other expressed shock that armed guards can be seen surrounding him as he walks - questioning whether this is legal?

Others commented that the political killings in the area may be a reason for these precautions.

Tenders in South Africa have become known as a lucrative means of making money and are at times believed to be secured by less than ethical means.

But Twitter users suggest it looks like this man is 'going to war.'

Take a look:

Take a listen to this and other stories making waves on the internet on Barbs Wire below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting

