[WATCH] An attempted hijacking goes wrong, leaving the hijackers fleeing
Khabazela shares some of the most popular tweets, posts, and videos on 'What's gone viral'.
Check out what happens when two wannabe hijackers get more than they bargained for in Sunninghill.
READ:What's Gone Viral: A gogo at graduation and tributes for superstar DJ, Avicii
Sunninghill JHB this evening: WATCH - VIDEO 1 @MakeSAsafe @NamolaApp @SAPoliceService @GP_CommSafety pic.twitter.com/wCxlMJYS4A— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 3, 2018
Sunninghill JHB this evening: WATCH - VIDEO 2 - Gang flees. @MakeSAsafe @NamolaApp @SAPoliceService @GP_CommSafety pic.twitter.com/75UGJyyUMz— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 3, 2018
Elsewhere, hospital staff line up for a walk of honour for a dying organ donor.
Also on what's gone viral with Khabazela, a video has emerged showing former president Jacob Zuma, as a choir conductor!
Mr Zuma, the character. Day made 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/c9FZL8h9AQ— Ms Cranky Princess (@lenhle9) October 2, 2018
Listen below to what's gone viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] An attempted hijacking goes wrong, leaving the hijackers fleeing
