Untu calls on Nzimande to suspend Metrorail trains in wake of latest train crash
This comes after two Metrorail trains collided at a station in Kempton Park last night, leaving 320 commuters injured.
JOHANNESBURG – The United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) wants Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to suspend Metrorail services until the rail operator can provide a safe and reliable service.
At least 32 of those people were said to be seriously harmed.
Untu also says that one person died in the crash but authorities have not confirmed this.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Service's William Ntladi explains how the two trains collided.
“The first train had a mechanical challenge, then it was stationary in one of the platforms. Coincidentally, the second train came from the same railway line and crashed into the first one.”
