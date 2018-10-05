Popular Topics
Two Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli army: Gaza ministry

Fares Hafez al-Sersawi, 14, and 24-year-old Mahmud Akram Mohammed Abu Samane, both died after being shot in the chest during demonstrations east of Gaza City, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

A picture taken from the southern Israeli kibbutz of Nahal Oz across the border with the Gaza Strip shows Israeli forces firing tear gas towards Palestinian protesters during clashes on 5 October 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

GAZA CITY - Two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed by Israeli fire on Friday on the Gaza border, as clashes erupted with security forces during protests, the enclave's health ministry said.

A further 142 people were wounded including five in a critical condition, he added.

Qudra did not detail how many of those hurt were shot and how many suffering from the effects of tear gas.

The Israeli military said around 20,000 Palestinians took part in Friday's protests at numerous points along the Gaza border, continuing a series of demonstrations which began in March.

Grenades, explosives and stones were launched at Israeli soldiers posted behind the barrier which separates Gaza from Israel, the military said.

Israeli forces responded with live fire and an aircraft also carried out two strikes in Gaza, the military said.

The armed forces said it could not immediately comment on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two Palestinians when asked by AFP.

