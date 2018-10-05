Popular Topics
Two more arrested for murder of CT biker

The 45-year-old mom died on the N1 highway after being shot in the stomach by robbers while waiting for a fellow biker to escort children to a matric ball in Fish Hoek.

Murdered biker Zelda van Niekerk. Picture: facebook.com
Murdered biker Zelda van Niekerk. Picture: facebook.com
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two more suspects have been arrested for the murder of biker Zelda van Niekerk.

The 45 -year-old mom died on the N1 highway after being shot in the stomach by robbers while waiting for a fellow biker to escort children to a matric ball in Fish Hoek.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “As the mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services I’m very proud of Metro Police’s further two arrests in the case of Zelda van Niekerk. Her horrible and senseless murder, like far too many others in the city, might otherwise have gone unpunished.”

The two men allegedly involved in the robbery were arrested in Kensington by the officers of the Metro Police’s K9 unit, gang and drug task team, as well as the law enforcement stabilisation unit.

“Even though the family and friends have to mourn her death, they may take some relief in the fact that the remaining two suspects in that murder were arrested.”

They have been taken to Maitland police station.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

