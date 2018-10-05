Two more arrested for murder of CT biker
The 45-year-old mom died on the N1 highway after being shot in the stomach by robbers while waiting for a fellow biker to escort children to a matric ball in Fish Hoek.
CAPE TOWN - Two more suspects have been arrested for the murder of biker Zelda van Niekerk.
The 45 -year-old mom died on the N1 highway after being shot in the stomach by robbers while waiting for a fellow biker to escort children to a matric ball in Fish Hoek.
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “As the mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services I’m very proud of Metro Police’s further two arrests in the case of Zelda van Niekerk. Her horrible and senseless murder, like far too many others in the city, might otherwise have gone unpunished.”
The two men allegedly involved in the robbery were arrested in Kensington by the officers of the Metro Police’s K9 unit, gang and drug task team, as well as the law enforcement stabilisation unit.
“Even though the family and friends have to mourn her death, they may take some relief in the fact that the remaining two suspects in that murder were arrested.”
They have been taken to Maitland police station.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology
-
'I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence'
-
More protest shutdowns planned for other provinces
-
Questions raised over Nhlanhla Nene’s son's possible dealings with Gupta family
-
Protesting Eldorado Park residents threaten to shut down Golden Highway
-
Ennerdale residents discuss way forward after Gauteng shutdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.