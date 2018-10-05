Three NC schools affected by fires since start of 2018 - dept

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Education Department says that three schools in the province have been affected by devastating fires since the start of 2018.

Authorities are investigating a case of arson after a blaze destroyed about 80% of the Sutherland High School last week.

Eleven classrooms, the administration block, staff room and the school hall were destroyed while four classrooms and the hostel remained intact.

The school accommodates 137 learners, of which 20 are matriculants, and most of their assessment documents have been destroyed.

A forensic report will be available in November.

Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe says that contingency plans have been put in place to accommodate learners as they return to school on Monday to complete their fourth and final term for the year.

“Emanating from the community meeting on Thursday, it is evident that this community is still traumatised. Therefore, social workers will provide counselling and support session to learners, educators and parents when the schools reopen.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)