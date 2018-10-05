'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology

The Finance Minister's apology for meeting the Guptas at their home hasn't exactly convinced South Africans, many who have concluded that Nhlanhla Nene is just as corrupt as others implicated in state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has apologised for meeting with the Gupta family at their Saxonwold home.

In an official letter sent by National Treasury, Nene says he was wrong for meeting the family at those locations and not at his office or a public place.

However, this hasn't exactly convinced South Africans, many who have concluded that Nene is just as corrupt as others implicated in state capture.

It's too late to apologize its too late to apologize 🎤🎤🎤 #NhlanhlaNene #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/zvgjAtxSZg — NAZEEM GROOTBOOM (@Unathi_007) October 5, 2018

These politicians are all the same....corrupt to the core.Only objective is to line their & their families pocket...fotsek #NhlanhlaNene — Afrikan Queen (@kefentse_m) October 5, 2018

The fact that #NhlanhlaNene refused to sign the nuclear deal shouldn't make him a hero,he is know hero,he lied and misled the masses ...His refusal to sign nuclear deal shouldn't overshadow his lies,he ain't a man of integrity and honesty as we thought he was — Major General (@EliasChinemore) October 5, 2018

#NhlanhlaNene Steal, steal, steal.., When caught we take collective responsibility then we apologise. They will understand. — Killer🎓 (@Lipra_LM) October 5, 2018

We have #NhlanhlaNene #MalusiGigaba #BathabileDlamini sitting in #CR17 Cabinet but @CyrilRamaphosa is as quiet as a mouse. 😏😏



Some ministers that lied under oath serving in Cabinet must be a serious worry for 🇿🇦 but not for @MYANC pic.twitter.com/jae1lHVZUt — Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) October 5, 2018

Guess the words "saint" & "integrity" won't be used any time soon when referring to #NhlanhlaNene pic.twitter.com/6SgzmRLHIy — Harold Ferwood (@Harold_Ferwood) October 5, 2018

#NhlanhlaNene Leadership since you ask for apologies, first tell us about your PIC role.Did you know about your son involvement with PIC, YES OR NO? — David Mageva wa Makhuvele (@david12mageva) October 5, 2018

We’ll forgive him once the petrol price gets to R10/L until then he must give us some space #NhlanhlaNene pic.twitter.com/F7P1Dq8kso — Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) October 5, 2018

A lot of minister are corrupt but we where forced to believe the elephant in the room is former president Zuma. shifting the attention to him so they can keep looting. #NhlanhlaNene has step over the line. he needs to go just like they called for Zuma to go. finish and Klaar — Erence_Makwela (@Prof_Erence) October 5, 2018