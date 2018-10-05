'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology

The Finance Minister's apology for meeting the Guptas at their home hasn't exactly convinced South Africans, many who have concluded that Nhlanhla Nene is just as corrupt as others implicated in state capture.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. PIcture: GCIS
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. PIcture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has apologised for meeting with the Gupta family at their Saxonwold home.

In an official letter sent by National Treasury, Nene says he was wrong for meeting the family at those locations and not at his office or a public place.

However, this hasn't exactly convinced South Africans, many who have concluded that Nene is just as corrupt as others implicated in state capture.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA