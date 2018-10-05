Popular Topics
Sex crime victims should not carry the burden of proof - Kekana

Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana has criticised the placement of the burden of proof on the survivors of sex crimes.

Pinky Kekana. Picture: Twitter.com/Pinky_Kekana1
Pinky Kekana. Picture: Twitter.com/Pinky_Kekana1
54 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Deputy Minister of Communications says she is going to propose changing the standard for the burden of proof involving sex crimes to weigh in the favour of victims.

Minister Pinky Kekana made the comments at a seminar on gender-based violence in Pretoria.

In terms of the Constitution, an accused is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.

Kekana has criticised the placement of the burden of proof on the survivors of sex crimes.

“When we have our gender summit, I will be there to propose the reverse onus principal where gender-based violence crimes are concerned. We, as women, are often cross-examined way before the matters get into the investigation phase.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

