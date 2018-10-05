Sex crime victims should not carry the burden of proof - Kekana
Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana has criticised the placement of the burden of proof on the survivors of sex crimes.
PRETORIA - The Deputy Minister of Communications says she is going to propose changing the standard for the burden of proof involving sex crimes to weigh in the favour of victims.
Minister Pinky Kekana made the comments at a seminar on gender-based violence in Pretoria.
In terms of the Constitution, an accused is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.
Kekana has criticised the placement of the burden of proof on the survivors of sex crimes.
“When we have our gender summit, I will be there to propose the reverse onus principal where gender-based violence crimes are concerned. We, as women, are often cross-examined way before the matters get into the investigation phase.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology
-
'I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence'
-
More protest shutdowns planned for other provinces
-
Questions raised over Nhlanhla Nene’s son's possible dealings with Gupta family
-
Protesting Eldorado Park residents threaten to shut down Golden Highway
-
Two more arrested for murder of CT biker
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.