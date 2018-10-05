SA Rugby: No resolution on funding model yet
The parties failed to reach immediate resolution on the issues in dispute, but have committed themselves to ongoing discussions in an effort to resolve the outstanding issues.
CAPE TOWN - A mediation between SA Rugby and member unions, namely Boland Rugby Union, the Griffons Rugby Union, the Leopards Rugby Union, Border Rugby Union and the Valke Rugby Union, took place in Johannesburg on 5 October 2018.
The parties failed to reach immediate resolution on the issues in dispute, but have committed themselves to ongoing discussions in an effort to resolve the outstanding issues, in particular through a series of meetings scheduled for the month of October 2018.
The mediation related to Saru’s funding model for member unions.
Popular in Sport
-
Shane Warne backs ‘Bodyline’ skipper, slams Steve Waugh
-
Vettel won't 'commit suicide' as title hopes fade
-
All Blacks want to 'right a wrong' against Springboks
-
Tearful Morata earns win for Chelsea as Arsenal roll past Qarabag
-
Mourinho admits United's form is not good enough
-
Ravindra Jadeja hits maiden ton as India declare
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.