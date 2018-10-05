SA Rugby: No resolution on funding model yet

The parties failed to reach immediate resolution on the issues in dispute, but have committed themselves to ongoing discussions in an effort to resolve the outstanding issues.

CAPE TOWN - A mediation between SA Rugby and member unions, namely Boland Rugby Union, the Griffons Rugby Union, the Leopards Rugby Union, Border Rugby Union and the Valke Rugby Union, took place in Johannesburg on 5 October 2018.

The parties failed to reach immediate resolution on the issues in dispute, but have committed themselves to ongoing discussions in an effort to resolve the outstanding issues, in particular through a series of meetings scheduled for the month of October 2018.

The mediation related to Saru’s funding model for member unions.