Roads blocked, tyres burned as Ennerdale residents protest

Today's demonstrations come after angry residents took to the streets in Westbury over the killing of a woman during alleged gang violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Protests have flared up in Ennerdale on Friday morning as hundreds of residents go ahead with a planned shutdown in parts of Gauteng over what they say is the neglect of coloured communities.

They also highlighted their dissatisfaction with what they believe is the lack of prioritisation of people who identify as coloured.

Residents are holding placards, one reads: “Before we were not white enough now not black enough”.

#GPShutdown intersection of R557 and James Street, Ennerdale has been closed and traffic not permitted to travel through. LAM pic.twitter.com/qKQVIbO1xZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018

This protester says they’ve had enough: “The whole idea of shutting down Ennerdale was to highlight poor service delivery, corruption, especially in our police service, murder, rape, drugs and no development in the area.”

Protest leaders say they will continue with their protest until the government responds to their plights with permanent solutions.

But now surrounding communities, including Ennerdale, have joined the protest.

The spokesperson for the JMPD, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, says that officers have been deployed to the area.

"Provincial Road and Main Road, which is the entry and exit point in Ennerdale, are blocked due to protests. They are burning tyres and rocks in the road."

On Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed over 140 specialised police officers to Westbury to deal with gang leaders and drug lords.