Road Accident Fund financial position is unsustainable, says CEO
The Road Accident Fund is more than R26 billion in debt despite 12% of the price of fuel being directed to the fund.
CAPE TOWN - The Road Accident Fund (RAF) says that its financial position is unsustainable despite billions of rands being poured into it every year from fuel levies.
This comes at a time when opposition parties have again called for a moratorium on levies until the price of fuel stabilises.
The fund’s annual report reveals that it has 198,285 claims outstanding that it has not paid out.
The Road Accident Fund is more than R26 billion in debt despite 12% of the price of fuel being directed to the fund.
In 2018 alone, the fund will receive 30 cents more per litre of fuel.
In the last financial year, 93% of the fuel levy income was used to settle claims.
But acting Chief Executive Officer Lindelwa Xingwana-Jabavu says in her annual review that the fund’s liquidity position remains unsustainable.
The board says that even though the estimated R9 billion it is expected to rake in through levies in 2018 will alleviate its productivity challenges, it won’t be enough to meet the backlog in claims that have not yet been paid out.
The backlog dates back to 2014 when the fund was in a serious cash crunch.
The fund’s current financial position makes it even less likely that another call for a temporary freeze on levies will be considered.
LISTEN: Road Accident Fund in deep financial trouble
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
'If we don’t get jobs, people from Alexandra will cross bridge and burn Sandton'
-
#RandReport: Rand on the ropes, stocks weaker
-
Elon Musk mocks US agency just days after settling with it
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: It’s time to put South Africa first
-
[LISTEN] DStv explains why it canned its mobile service
-
'Rolls Royce' of whiskies sold for record $1.1 million at auction
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.