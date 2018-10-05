Rietvlei Zoo Farm manager recovering after being shot in robbery

Police are looking for at least three people who made off with various appliances.

JOHANNESBURG - Mondeor police are investigating a case of attempted murder and house robbery after the manager of Rietvlei Zoo Farm was shot four times.

The man survived the attack and is currently recovering in hospital.

The community policing forum's Bruce Lennox: "There's crime in every area, there's nothing unique to any particular area, it might just be an opportunistic crime, we can't really say."