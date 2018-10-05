Ravindra Jadeja hits maiden ton as India declare

The left-handed Jadeja remained unbeaten on 100 as the hosts rammed home the advantage after resuming the day on 364-4.

RAJKOT - Ravindra Jadeja smashed his maiden international century as India posted their highest total against the West Indies after declaring on 649-9 in the first Test in Rajkot on Friday.

The left-handed Jadeja remained unbeaten on 100 as the hosts rammed home the advantage after resuming the day on 364-4. Skipper Virat Kohli also hit a landmark ton, top-scoring with 139.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo claimed four wickets in an otherwise toothless West Indies bowling attack.

Jadeja got a single off West Indies stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to get his hundred and celebrated with his customary sword dance with his bat.

Jadeja, playing his 38th five-day game, hit five fours and five sixes during his 132-ball stay.

Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries since the great Donald Bradman in the morning session.

Kohli put together 133 runs for the fifth wicket with overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who made a quickfire 92.

Kohli, who started on his overnight score of 72, got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

India extended their dominance after 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw made 134 on day one to become their youngest batsman to score a century on debut.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant brought the morning alive with his attacking cricket as he hit eight fours and four sixes during his 84-ball blitz.

The left-handed batsman tore apart the West Indian bowling as he brought up his fifty with a huge six off paceman Keemo Paul.