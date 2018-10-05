Ramaphosa's popularity takes a hit on declining economy
This is according to the latest South African Citizens Survey for the third quarter of 2018.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa' s popularity has taken a knock because of the country's declining economy.
One of the survey's key findings is how Ramaphosa's favourability rating dropped by 8% from 64% to 56%.
The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 3,900 respondents.
While the president’s popularity wanes, the EFF’s Julius Malema scored a significant favourability rating which nearly doubled from 16% in 2016 to 29% in 2019. But comparatively speaking, Ramaphosa is still ranked as the country’s most popular party leader over the year.
On the economy, South Africans who believe the country is headed in the wrong direction increased from 55% to 65%.
But South Africans remains optimistic, as 60% believe that their livelihoods will improve over the next 12 months.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
