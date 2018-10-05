Ramaphosa proposes Jobs Summit takes place annually

President Ramaphosa addressed the final day of the Jobs Summit in Midrand on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has proposed that the Jobs Summit be held on an annual basis to monitor the implementation of plans to create employment and grow the economy.

Ramaphosa addressed the final day of the jobs summit in Midrand on Friday afternoon.

President @CyrilRamaphosa delivers closing remarks at the 2018 Presidential Job Summit in Midrand, Johannesburg. https://t.co/17tNFluHaJ — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 5, 2018

Ramaphosa says government, labour and business can’t wait for six years before another summit.

“We should get together in two year's time and see what progress we have made.”

He says meeting within a short space of time will have an impact.

“Where there are weaknesses, let’s address those weaknesses, because this is a joint national project and we must get on with it.

The president says those who questioned government’s plans to hold this summit must “eat their words, if not their shoes”.

LISTEN: Views from young SA entrepreneurs on Jobs Summit

‘NO COMPLAINTS’

On Thursday, Ramaphosa urged delegates to use the summit to find solutions to resolve the unemployment crisis instead of complaining.

He says practical solutions must be found which can be implemented immediately to deal with the slow economic growth and unemployment which is sitting at over 27%.

Ramaphosa says there is already an awareness of the problems facing the economy and the stumbling blocks to economic growth. He says people must not complain.

“We agreed before we came here that we would not use this summit as a platform for lamentation. We will use this summit to seek and find solutions.”

He says this summit must respond to the problems.

“We should aim to reduce unemployment to at least 6% by 2030. We do need to acknowledge that we will not be able to reach that target unless we do something extraordinary.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)