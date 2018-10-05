Ramaphosa: Govt will implement Jobs Summit plans coming

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that this Jobs Summit is the first phase of an extensive process to improve economic growth and protect existing jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured delegates that the Jobs Summit will not be just another talk shop, saying that this time around, government is determined to implement plans and initiatives coming out of the gathering.

Ramaphosa told business, labour, government and community leaders that the plan is to reduce unemployment from 27% to 6% by 2030.

President Ramaphosa has a message for those who have been dismissing the summit as another talk shop.

“This time around, we’re determined to implement the various interventions that labour, business and communities and government have come up with.”

He says the summit will come up with plans that will create many jobs.

“We estimate that the inventions that we’ve come up with will create an additional 275,000 jobs per year.”

He says that this Jobs Summit is the first phase of an extensive process to improve economic growth and protect existing jobs.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: It’s time to put South Africa first

Meanwhile, the president said that practical solutions must be found which can be implemented immediately to deal with the slow economic growth and unemployment which is sitting at over 27%.

Ramaphosa said there is already an awareness of the problems facing the economy and the stumbling blocks to economic growth. He says people must not complain.

“We agreed before we came here that we would not use this summit as a platform for lamentation. We will use this summit to seek and find solutions.”

He said this summit must respond to the problems.

“We should aim to reduce unemployment to at least 6% by 2030. We do need to acknowledge that we will not be able to reach that target unless we do something extraordinary.”

He said the summit will emerge with a framework agreement which is ambitious but achievable.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)