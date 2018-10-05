Protesting Eldorado Park residents threaten to shut down Golden Highway

Community leader Majiet Amien says they plan to render Eldorado Park and other predominantly coloured communities ungovernable.

JOHANNESBURG – A small group has gathered along the Golden Highway threatening to shut down the road.

Protestors have been burning tyres at traffic lights on the Golden Highway and the N12.

Community leader Majiet Amien says they plan to render Eldorado Park and other predominantly coloured communities ungovernable.

“There is going to be a shutdown. We’re not saying we’re planning it, we’re going to have a shutdown for today for the government to listen us because we were divided, marginalised and service delivery are not happening in our townships.”

#GPShutdown Protestors are keeping the fires burning here in Ennerdale. Road is closed indefinitely. LAM pic.twitter.com/NJIBxPfekp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018

#GPShutdown Protestors are adding tyres to the already burning debris that litters the blocked intersection of R557 and James Street, Ennerdale. LAM pic.twitter.com/qKQVIbO1xZ pic.twitter.com/vjDvi2DR07 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018

Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers have been monitoring the area this morning and removing tyres from the roads.

Meanwhile, police have brought in more law enforcement in Ennerdale, where the so-called Gauteng shutdown against the marginalisation of coloured communities has gained momentum.

Roads leading in and out of the community have been blocked off with burning tyres since early Friday morning.

Residents also want the government to bring an end to crime.

More police nyalas and water cannons have been deployed.

The situation is tense, with community members standing behind burning tyres. A thick cloud of smoke billows in the air.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)