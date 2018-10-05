Protesting Eldorado Park residents threaten to shut down Golden Highway
Community leader Majiet Amien says they plan to render Eldorado Park and other predominantly coloured communities ungovernable.
JOHANNESBURG – A small group has gathered along the Golden Highway threatening to shut down the road.
Protestors have been burning tyres at traffic lights on the Golden Highway and the N12.
Community leader Majiet Amien says they plan to render Eldorado Park and other predominantly coloured communities ungovernable.
“There is going to be a shutdown. We’re not saying we’re planning it, we’re going to have a shutdown for today for the government to listen us because we were divided, marginalised and service delivery are not happening in our townships.”
#GPShutdown Protestors are keeping the fires burning here in Ennerdale. Road is closed indefinitely. LAM pic.twitter.com/NJIBxPfekp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
#GPShutdown Protestors are adding tyres to the already burning debris that litters the blocked intersection of R557 and James Street, Ennerdale. LAM pic.twitter.com/qKQVIbO1xZ pic.twitter.com/vjDvi2DR07— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers have been monitoring the area this morning and removing tyres from the roads.
Meanwhile, police have brought in more law enforcement in Ennerdale, where the so-called Gauteng shutdown against the marginalisation of coloured communities has gained momentum.
Roads leading in and out of the community have been blocked off with burning tyres since early Friday morning.
Residents also want the government to bring an end to crime.
More police nyalas and water cannons have been deployed.
The situation is tense, with community members standing behind burning tyres. A thick cloud of smoke billows in the air.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Questions raised over Nhlanhla Nene’s son's possible dealings with Gupta family
-
'I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence'
-
Four suspects arrested for attack on Table Mountain hikers
-
Additional law enforcement deployed in protest-hit Ennerdale
-
Gang-stricken CT communities question Cele’s response in Westbury
-
Rietvlei Zoo Farm manager recovering after being shot in robbery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.