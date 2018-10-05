Prasa: We're doing the best we can to get CT train services back on track
Lobby group #UniteBehind wants rail authorities to extend monthly tickets until 70% of trains are on time for at least three consecutive months.
CAPE TOWN – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Metrorail have told protesting commuters that they are doing the best they can to fix the city's train services.
Prasa Acting CEO Martha Ngoye says: “The bottom line is that as Prasa we’re not taking this thing lightly.
“We’re doing the best that we can to obviously bring the service back on track and this is the reason why you will see the leadership of Prasa descending on Cape Town because the reality is that we acknowledge that Cape Town is an area that we need to focus on.”
WATCH: Metrorail commuters demand better services
