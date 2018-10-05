Police arrest suspected gangster in Bonteheuwel after fatal shooting
The deceased was sitting inside his car, parked outside a supermarket when the shooting occurred on Thursday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Metro police officers have arrested a suspected gangster just minutes after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Bonteheuwel.
He was shot twice in the head and once in his shoulder.
Metro police spokesperson Zelda Martin says: “Metro police constables arrested the man in Bonteheuwel, and confiscated a firearm and live rounds. The two constables were at the Bonteheuwel headquarters when they heard the shots. They saw the suspect cross the road and gave chase. As they waited for him to come around a corner, he ran into them with the firearm still in his hand.”
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie has praised the officers for their swift response.
“An adult man, who was sitting in his vehicle at the time, was approached by the alleged gangster. It’s reported that the quick and active response from the metro police ensured the arrest of the alleged gangster, as well as the confiscation of the firearm.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
