[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Previewing inaugural Varsity Basketball season

Ahmed Kajee & Michael Pedro | Ahmed Kajee and Mike Pedro chat to Basketball SA’s Victor Bergman about the importance of Varsity Basketball.

JOHANNESBURG - In its inaugural year, the 2018 Varsity Basketball tournament is expected to have all the flavour and culture that the sport brings. Wits and VUT both go in as favourites and will be fighting hard for top honors. Ahmed Kajee and Mike Pedro chat to Basketball SA’s Victor Bergman about the importance of Varsity Basketball.