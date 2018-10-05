PIC defends deal with links to Nhlanhla Nene's son
Questions have emerged over Finance Minister’s Nhlanhla Nene’s role in a R900 million Public Investment Corporation (PIC) deal which is linked to his son Siyabonga Nene.
PRETORIA – Questions have emerged over Finance Minister’s Nhlanhla Nene’s role in a R900 million Public Investment Corporation (PIC) deal which is linked to his son Siyabonga Nene.
Investigations team Amabhungane and the Mail and Guardian revealed the details in a report on Friday.
Nene was the deputy Finance Minister at the time and chairperson of the PIC board when the corporation was approached by his son and his business partner, seeking support for an investment.
The PIC now has a 75% stake in S&S Refineries in Mozambique, a palm oil refinery which is yet to get off the ground.
Documents reveal that Siyabonga Nene and his business partner, Muhammad Mirza, through their company Indiafrec, approached the PIC in 2014 to fund the purchase of a stake in Mozambique’s S&S refineries.
The PIC also paid an R18 million referral fee to Mirza.
However, in the end, Nene junior was written entirely out of the deal and the PIC entered into a contract with Mirza and Mozambican businessman Momade Rasul.
Minister Nene told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry this week that he has never acted inappropriately with regard to PIC investments and denies knowingly acting to promote funding from the corporation for any business involving his son.
The PIC also defended the deal, saying it was done on the basis of satisfactory due diligence.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting
-
'If we don’t get jobs, people from Alexandra will cross bridge and burn Sandton'
-
Ramaphosa's popularity takes a hit on declining economy
-
[CARTOON] Post Mortem
-
Lawyer: Tom Moyane’s disciplinary postponement a victory
-
Road Accident Fund financial position is unsustainable, says CEO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.