Peter Dinklage praises 'beautiful' Game of Thrones ending

The 49-year-old actor has wrapped shooting his scenes as Tyrion Lannister for the final season of the HBO drama.

NEW YORK - Peter Dinklage thinks his Game of Thrones alter ego has a 'beautiful' ending and the whole series has a 'brilliant' conclusion.

The 49-year-old actor has wrapped shooting his scenes as Tyrion Lannister for the final season of the HBO drama and he has praised showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for the final episodes of the fantasy saga, as he's particularly satisfied with the final storylines he was given as the Hand of the Queen.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "There are no better writers in television than [showrunners] Dan Weiss and David Benioff. They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it.

"It ends beautifully for my character whether it be tragic or not."

Dinklage recently admitted he had found it hard to say goodbye to the show because he had developed deep roots in many of the areas he shot the drama in because it was so far away from the home he shares with wife Erica Schmidt and their two children.

He said last month: "I had my last day on set in July, just over two months ago now and it was very sad.

"This is not only a great TV show to be a part of, but it was an enormous family to be a part of.

"I'm sure you've heard that before from actors but in this case I was far from home, I live in New York and we shot the show in Europe, so many times I had to stay there and couldn't go home on the weekends and I really developed deep roots in the community of Ireland and some of the other countries we shot in.

"It was definitely hard to say goodbye, because it wasn't just saying goodbye to the show, I was saying goodbye to a life over there."