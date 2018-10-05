Parents in Ennerdale ask govt to intervene to root out drug lords
Savita Kleinsmith says her son has been on drugs since the age of 16 - and has just been discharged from rehabilitation again.
JOHANNESBURG – Parents of rehabilitated drug users in Ennerdale have told Eyewitness News how they feel hopeless and desperately need government’s assistance to root out police officers who protect the drug lords.
Residents in the community south of Johannesburg are on Friday morning taking part in a so-called Gauteng total shutdown against the marginalisation of predominantly coloured communities.
#GPShutdown Protestors are keeping the fires burning here in Ennerdale. Road is closed indefinitely. LAM pic.twitter.com/NJIBxPfekp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
#GPShutdown Protestors are adding tyres to the already burning debris that litters the blocked intersection of R557 and James Street, Ennerdale. LAM pic.twitter.com/qKQVIbO1xZ pic.twitter.com/vjDvi2DR07— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
Savita Kleinsmith says that her son has been on drugs since the age of 16 and has just been discharged from rehabilitation again.
She says that police need to remove the officers who she accuses of protecting the drug dealers.
“We can’t even go to the drug lord because we know where is the drug lord. My child will come home, I swear him [sic]. I’m too scared to go to that drug lord because I know he’s going to get people to come and hurt me, but I’m waiting patiently for them to come to my house because they know where I stay [sic].”
Other parents say they want more police deployed to the area, just like Police Minister Bheki Cele did in Westbury on Thursday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Roads blocked, tyres burned as Ennerdale residents protest
-
[WATCH] 320 injured in Kempton Park train crash
-
Gauteng shutdown organisers plan to go ahead with demonstrations
-
Metrorail denies claim of fatality in Kempton Park train crash
-
Rietvlei Zoo Farm manager recovering after being shot in robbery
-
Additional law enforcement deployed in protest-hit Ennerdale
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.