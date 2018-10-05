Parents in Ennerdale ask govt to intervene to root out drug lords

Savita Kleinsmith says her son has been on drugs since the age of 16 - and has just been discharged from rehabilitation again.

JOHANNESBURG – Parents of rehabilitated drug users in Ennerdale have told Eyewitness News how they feel hopeless and desperately need government’s assistance to root out police officers who protect the drug lords.

Residents in the community south of Johannesburg are on Friday morning taking part in a so-called Gauteng total shutdown against the marginalisation of predominantly coloured communities.

#GPShutdown Protestors are keeping the fires burning here in Ennerdale. Road is closed indefinitely. LAM pic.twitter.com/NJIBxPfekp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018

#GPShutdown Protestors are adding tyres to the already burning debris that litters the blocked intersection of R557 and James Street, Ennerdale. LAM pic.twitter.com/qKQVIbO1xZ pic.twitter.com/vjDvi2DR07 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018

She says that police need to remove the officers who she accuses of protecting the drug dealers.

“We can’t even go to the drug lord because we know where is the drug lord. My child will come home, I swear him [sic]. I’m too scared to go to that drug lord because I know he’s going to get people to come and hurt me, but I’m waiting patiently for them to come to my house because they know where I stay [sic].”

Other parents say they want more police deployed to the area, just like Police Minister Bheki Cele did in Westbury on Thursday.

